NHL Playoffs
NHL Playoffs

NHL

Playoffs

SECOND ROUND

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 1

May 30: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1

June 1: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1

June 3: Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT

June 5: Tampa Bay 6, Carolina 4

June 8: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 0

N.Y. Islanders 3, Boston 2

May 29: Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

May 31: N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 3, OT

June 3: Boston 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT

June 5: N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 1

June 7: N.Y. Islanders 5, Boston 4

June 9: Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

June 11: N.Y. Islanders at Boston, TBA*

Montreal 4, Winnipeg 0

June 2: Montreal 5, Winnipeg 3

June 4: Montreal 1, Winnipeg 0

June 6: Montreal 5, Winnipeg 1

June 7: Montreal 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Colorado 2, Vegas 2

May 30: Colorado 7, Vegas 1

June 2: Colorado 3, Vegas 2, OT

June 4: Vegas 3, Colorado 2

June 6: Vegas 5, Colorado 1

June 8: Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

June 10: Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m.

June 12: Vegas at Colorado, TBA*

* — if necessary

