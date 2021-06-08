NHL
Playoffs
SECOND ROUND
Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 1
May 30: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1
June 1: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1
June 3: Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT
June 5: Tampa Bay 6, Carolina 4
June 8: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 0
N.Y. Islanders 3, Boston 2
May 29: Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
May 31: N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 3, OT
June 3: Boston 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT
June 5: N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 1
June 7: N.Y. Islanders 5, Boston 4
June 9: Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
June 11: N.Y. Islanders at Boston, TBA*
Montreal 4, Winnipeg 0
June 2: Montreal 5, Winnipeg 3
June 4: Montreal 1, Winnipeg 0
June 6: Montreal 5, Winnipeg 1
June 7: Montreal 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Colorado 2, Vegas 2
May 30: Colorado 7, Vegas 1
June 2: Colorado 3, Vegas 2, OT
June 4: Vegas 3, Colorado 2
June 6: Vegas 5, Colorado 1
June 8: Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
June 10: Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m.
June 12: Vegas at Colorado, TBA*
* — if necessary