NHL Playoff Glance

FIRST ROUND
Carolina 2, Nashville 2
May 17: Carolina 5, Nashville 2
May 19: Carolina 3, Nashville 0
May 21: Nashville 5, Carolina 4, 2OT
May 23: Nashville 4, Carolina 3, 2OT
May 25: Nashville at Carolina, TBA
May 27: Carolina at Nashville, TBA
May 29: Nashville at Carolina, TBA*
Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1
May 16: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4
May 18: Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1
May 20: Florida 6, Tampa Bay 5, OT
May 22: Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2
May 24: Tampa Bay at Florida, 8 p.m.
May 26: Florida at Tampa Bay, TBA*
May 28: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA*
Boston 4, Washington 1
May 15: Washington 3, Boston 2, OT
May 17: Boston 4, Washington 3, OT
May 19: Boston 3, Washington 2, 2OT
May 21: Boston 4, Washington 1
May 23: Boston 3, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 2
May 16: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
May 18: Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
May 20: Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Islanders 4
May 22: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1
May 24: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
May 26: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA
May 28: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA*
Toronto 1, Montreal 1
May 20: Montreal 2, Toronto 1
May 22: Toronto 5, Montreal 1
May 24: Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
May 25: Toronto at Montreal, TBA
May 27: Montreal at Toronto, TBA
May 29: Toronto at Montreal, TBA*
May 31: Montreal at Toronto, TBA*
Winnipeg 2, Edmonton 0
May 19: Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 1
May 21: Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0, OT
May 23: Edmonton at Winnipeg (n)
May 24: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9:45 p.m.
May 26: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA*
May 28: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA*
May 30: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA*
Vegas 3, Minnesota 1
May 16: Minnesota 1, Vegas 0, OT
May 18: Vegas 3, Minnesota 1
May 20: Vegas 5, Minnesota 2
May 22: Vegas 4, Minnesota 0
May 24: Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
May 26: Vegas at Minnesota, TBA*
May 28: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA*
Colorado 3, St. Louis 0
May 17: Colorado 4, St. Louis 1
May 19: Colorado 6, St. Louis 3
May 21: Colorado 5, St. Louis 1
May 23: Colorado at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
May 25: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA*
May 27: Colorado at St. Louis, TBA*
May 29: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA*
* — if necessary