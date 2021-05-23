 Skip to main content
NHL Playoff Glance
NHL Playoff Glance

FIRST ROUND

Carolina 2, Nashville 2

May 17: Carolina 5, Nashville 2

May 19: Carolina 3, Nashville 0

May 21: Nashville 5, Carolina 4, 2OT

May 23: Nashville 4, Carolina 3, 2OT

May 25: Nashville at Carolina, TBA

May 27: Carolina at Nashville, TBA

May 29: Nashville at Carolina, TBA*

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1

May 16: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4

May 18: Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1

May 20: Florida 6, Tampa Bay 5, OT

May 22: Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2

May 24: Tampa Bay at Florida, 8 p.m.

May 26: Florida at Tampa Bay, TBA*

May 28: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA*

Boston 4, Washington 1

May 15: Washington 3, Boston 2, OT

May 17: Boston 4, Washington 3, OT

May 19: Boston 3, Washington 2, 2OT

May 21: Boston 4, Washington 1

May 23: Boston 3, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 2

May 16: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

May 18: Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

May 20: Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Islanders 4

May 22: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1

May 24: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

May 26: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA

May 28: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA*

Toronto 1, Montreal 1

May 20: Montreal 2, Toronto 1

May 22: Toronto 5, Montreal 1

May 24: Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

May 25: Toronto at Montreal, TBA

May 27: Montreal at Toronto, TBA

May 29: Toronto at Montreal, TBA*

May 31: Montreal at Toronto, TBA*

Winnipeg 2, Edmonton 0

May 19: Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 1

May 21: Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0, OT

May 23: Edmonton at Winnipeg (n)

May 24: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9:45 p.m.

May 26: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA*

May 28: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA*

May 30: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA*

Vegas 3, Minnesota 1

May 16: Minnesota 1, Vegas 0, OT

May 18: Vegas 3, Minnesota 1

May 20: Vegas 5, Minnesota 2

May 22: Vegas 4, Minnesota 0

May 24: Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

May 26: Vegas at Minnesota, TBA*

May 28: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA*

Colorado 3, St. Louis 0

May 17: Colorado 4, St. Louis 1

May 19: Colorado 6, St. Louis 3

May 21: Colorado 5, St. Louis 1

May 23: Colorado at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

May 25: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA*

May 27: Colorado at St. Louis, TBA*

May 29: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA*

* — if necessary

