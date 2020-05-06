NFL sets protocols for reopening of team facilities

NEW YORK — Sam Darnold was mostly pleased with how he finished last year with the New York Jets. The young quarterback enters his third NFL season knowing he needs to be even better.

Make or break? Not really.

But Darnold, who has flashed promise with his playmaking abilities, along with some inconsistency mixed in, needs the arrow to go way up on his progress this year.

“There’s definitely room to grow,” Darnold acknowledged Tuesday in a Zoom call with reporters. “Throughout the back half of the season, I thought I improved on a lot of things. I thought I got more consistent and was just able to get more confident with the offense.

"There’s obviously room to be better for this next year and, for myself, I’m just trying to be as consistent as possible and play at a high level.”

That's the hope for the entire franchise, which has focused its offseason on helping Darnold — with protection and playmakers.