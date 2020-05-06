NFL sets protocols for reopening of team facilities

The NFL has set protocols for reopening team facilities and has told the 32 teams to have them in place by May 15.
In a memo sent by Commissioner Roger Goodell and obtained Wednesday night by The Associated Press, several phases of the protocols were laid out. The first phase to deal with the coronavirus pandemic would involve a limited number of non-player personnel, initially 50% of the non-player employees (up to a total of 75) on any single day, being approved to be at the facility. But state or local regulations could require a lower number.
The individual clubs would decide which employees could return to the facility and when once facilities reopen. No players would be permitted in the facility except to continue therapy and rehabilitation for injuries that was underway when facilities were ordered closed in late March by Goodell.
“While these protocols have been carefully developed and reflect best practices,” Goodell wrote, “they can also be adapted and supplemented to ensure compliance with any state and local public health requirements.”
Goodell noted that the league is actively working on the next phase of reopening, which will involve both more staffers, and players. He said the players' union is also being consulted on these steps. Those protocols are not yet fully developed.
NEW YORK — Sam Darnold was mostly pleased with how he finished last year with the New York Jets. The young quarterback enters his third NFL season knowing he needs to be even better.
But Darnold, who has flashed promise with his playmaking abilities, along with some inconsistency mixed in, needs the arrow to go way up on his progress this year.
“There’s definitely room to grow,” Darnold acknowledged Tuesday in a Zoom call with reporters. “Throughout the back half of the season, I thought I improved on a lot of things. I thought I got more consistent and was just able to get more confident with the offense.
"There’s obviously room to be better for this next year and, for myself, I’m just trying to be as consistent as possible and play at a high level.”
That's the hope for the entire franchise, which has focused its offseason on helping Darnold — with protection and playmakers.
New York also added some playmakers around Darnold to help boost a unit that finished last in the NFL in total offense. The Jets signed running back Frank Gore, the NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher, to complement Le'Veon Bell in the backfield. They lost top receiver Robby Anderson to Carolina in free agency, but signed wide receivers Breshad Perriman and Josh Doctson. Wide receiver Denzel Mims and running back La'Mical Perine were also key draft selections.
MIAMI — Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins' top draft pick, will wear uniform No. 1.
The Dolphins announced number assignments Tuesday. Tagovailoa wore No. 13 at Alabama, but the Dolphins retired that number after it was worn by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino.
Tagovailoa will be the first Dolphins QB to wear No. 1, which was most famously worn by kicker Garo Yepremian.
Nick Bosa is doing his best to make an uncertain offseason as normal as possible.
Forced to train at home in south Florida with his Pro Bowl brother Joey instead of his San Francisco 49ers teammates, the younger Bosa has found a routine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He gets up early to run at a park before the rangers show up, grabs breakfast, lifts weights at a gym his dad owns and spends about an hour a day doing virtual meetings with his position group.
When he’ll be able to show that off on a football field for real remains to be seen. While the NFL tried it’s best for as normal a start to the offseason with free agency starting in March and the draft last month, what’s next remains unknown.
