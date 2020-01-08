NFL Playoffs
NFL Playoffs

WILD CARD

Saturday, Jan. 4

Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT

Tennessee 20, New England 13

Sunday, Jan. 5

Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT

Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9

DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS

Saturday, Jan. 11

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

Houston at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

SUPER BOWL

Sunday, Feb. 2

(at Miami Gardens, Fla.)

NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

