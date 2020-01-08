NFL Playoffs

WILD CARD
Saturday, Jan. 4
Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT
Tennessee 20, New England 13
Sunday, Jan. 5
Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT
Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9
DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS
Saturday, Jan. 11
Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)
Tennessee at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 12
Houston at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Green Bay, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
SUPER BOWL
Sunday, Feb. 2
(at Miami Gardens, Fla.)
NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)