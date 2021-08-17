NFL Notebook:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tim Tebow’s comeback and NFL career are over.
The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career.
“We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” said coach Urban Meyer, who recruited Tebow to nearby Florida. “Players loved him, locker room loved him, but it was the right thing (to do).”
Tebow’s blocking ranged from awkward to awful in Jacksonville’s preseason opener against Cleveland on his 34th birthday. The polarizing player went viral for two botched attempts on the opening drive of the third quarter Saturday night, the second one more egregious than the first.
“He has a bunch of good plays but can’t have a bad play at that position,” said Meyer, who spoke to Tebow about the roster decision Monday night and again Tuesday morning.
Tebow also failed to record a catch against the Browns and got no snaps on special teams. Meyer said Tebow’s play lacked consistency, especially in tackling. And if Tebow were going to make Jacksonville’s 53-man roster, he needed to be a special teams contributor.
Meyer said he expects this to be the end of Tebow’s playing career.
“I would guess it is,” Meyer said. “We didn’t get that deep with it. Obviously he’s his own man, elite warrior, elite competitor. But he’s also 34 years old.”
Tebow was shielded from the media circus that followed him during other NFL stops and never publicly addressed his return after nearly six years away from the game. The Jacksonville native responded on Twitter and thanked his hometown team for a chance.
“Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks,” Tebow wrote. “I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream.”
Tebow opened training camp as Jacksonville’s fourth- or fifth-string tight end after switching positions this year. He was trying to return to the NFL after spending the previous five years in the New York Mets’ organization. He hit .223 with 18 home runs and 107 RBIs while never making it to the big leagues.
He asked Meyer for a tryout after retiring from baseball in January. Meyer obliged and ended up giving him a one-year contract worth $920,000, the minimum for a player with three accrued NFL seasons. The low-risk deal included no guaranteed money, so Tebow had to make the team to earn a dime.
And that was always the uncertain part. Jacksonville entered camp with three tight ends essentially locked into roster spots: run-blocking specialist Chris Manhertz, fellow veteran James O’Shaughnessy and fifth-round draft pick Luke Farrell.
Former and current NFL players criticized Meyer for giving Tebow a roster spot and pointed out a number of more deserving tight ends on the street. But many of Tebow’s teammates welcomed him with open arms.
Tebow flashed early during organized team activities and rarely dropped balls thrown his way. But once camp began and players donned full pads, Tebow faded. It quickly became clear that Tebow was less of a pass-catching option than Tyler Davis, a sixth-round selection in 2020, and second-year pro Ben Ellefson.
Tebow helped Meyer and the Gators win two national championships while becoming one of the most recognizable athletes in college sports.
Denver selected Tebow with the 25th overall pick in the first round in 2010. He led the Broncos to a playoff victory in his second season, but his long windup and inaccuracy led to a short NFL career. He spent time with the Broncos, the New York Jets, New England and Philadelphia.
Giants ‘on the hot seat’
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants owner John Mara is sick of losing and expects it to change.
Giving his annual preseason state of the team talk on Tuesday, Mara said the team made progress in Joe Judge’s first season and it looks better — at least on paper — heading into 2021. Now it needs to prove it by winning.
The Giants have not had a winning season since 2016, when they went 11-5. It’s the only time they made the postseason since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012. Over the past four seasons they have won 18 games, including a 6-10 mark last season.
“We’re all on the hot seat, with our fans in particular,” Mara said when asked if general manager Dave Gettleman was facing a must-win season after winning 15 games in his three seasons. “We’ve given them too many losing seasons. It’s time for us to start winning.”
Gettleman and Mara see a better team in training camp, but the end product needs to be there.
Gettleman believes the Giants are a legitimate playoff contender.
Somewhat echoing his statements of a year ago, Mara said he wants to walk off the field after the last game having a positive feeling about the team. He added one corollary. He wants to walk off the field at that last game feeling this is a team that is capable of winning a fifth Super Bowl in franchise history.
The Giants open the season on Sept. 12 at home against the Denver Broncos.
Dawkins’ COVID battle
Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said he spent four days in the hospital with the coronavirus and there were days where he didn’t know if he would survive.
“I don’t want to scare anybody, but there was moments that I was like, I don’t know if I’m gonna make this,” Dawkins said. “I was down bad where I could barely move and I was just hurting.”
Dawkins has been slowly making his way back into the lineup after being activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Aug. 12, and he received his most extensive work to date during team drills at Tuesday’s practice. He shared his harrowing experience afterward, calling it one of the lowest points of his life. “I never even thought I could even get that low because I’m so animated,” Dawkins said. “And that hit hard. Even with the mental stuff, it hit every part of me and I was shocked that it could even hit that. Being in the hospital was probably the hardest part because I was like, man, I’m in the hospital and my team is out there working. And I’m here. I’m not helping if I’m not present.”
Dawkins said that he had received two doses of the vaccine, but was not fully vaccinated when he was infected; he had not yet reached the end of the two-week window following his second shot. He said the symptoms were plentiful and that he lost roughly 15 pounds because of dehydration and a reduced appetite.
“If there was a checklist for it, it was everything,” Dawkins said. “It was shortness of breath, it was the hot and cold, it was the cough, it was everything. The dehydration, all of the body stuff. Everything was just at its highest worst.”
The nature and severity of the symptoms made Dawkins wonder how others could handle the virus given that he’s a top-level athlete in the prime of his career.
“One hundred percent that was the first thing that I thought of,” Dawkins said. “I said, ‘Man, how am I a professional athlete and I’m down bad like this?’ I said, ‘I can’t imagine people who aren’t healthy and don’t work out and really don’t do anything.’ Man, just God bless them because I just got off of an offseason where I was grinding every day. And then as soon as I come back, I got hit with it. So it was just like, this is crazy but this is a world fight and I just got hit with a bullet.”
Vaccinations have been a hot-button topic for the Bills with players such as wide receiver Cole Beasley outspoken in their anti-vaccination stance. Dawkins said that he could not say that all players should be vaccinated, but added that his whole family and those closest to him decided to get vaccinated after witnessing his ordeal.
Jets’ Cam Clark on IR
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets placed offensive lineman Cam Clark on injured reserve as they made four roster moves Tuesday to get down to the maximum 85 players.
Clark is sidelined with a bruised spinal cord after being injured during practice on Aug. 3 and hospitalized overnight. It’s unclear when — or if — he’ll be able to play again, but is expected to make a full recovery.
Clark was entering his second NFL season after being a fourth-round pick last year out of Charlotte. He didn’t appear in a game as a rookie after spending the first half of the season on IR with a knee injury.
The Jets also announced they waived defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour, safety Bennett Jackson and running back Austin Walter. New York previously waived kicker Chris Naggar on Monday.
NFL teams must make another round of moves to get down to 80 players by next Tuesday. Final cuts for teams’ 53-player rosters must be made by Aug. 31.