NFL Notebook:

“I don’t want to scare anybody, but there was moments that I was like, I don’t know if I’m gonna make this,” Dawkins said. “I was down bad where I could barely move and I was just hurting.”

Dawkins has been slowly making his way back into the lineup after being activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Aug. 12, and he received his most extensive work to date during team drills at Tuesday’s practice. He shared his harrowing experience afterward, calling it one of the lowest points of his life. “I never even thought I could even get that low because I’m so animated,” Dawkins said. “And that hit hard. Even with the mental stuff, it hit every part of me and I was shocked that it could even hit that. Being in the hospital was probably the hardest part because I was like, man, I’m in the hospital and my team is out there working. And I’m here. I’m not helping if I’m not present.”

Dawkins said that he had received two doses of the vaccine, but was not fully vaccinated when he was infected; he had not yet reached the end of the two-week window following his second shot. He said the symptoms were plentiful and that he lost roughly 15 pounds because of dehydration and a reduced appetite.