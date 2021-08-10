NFL NOTEBOOK: Drew Lock to start Broncos preseason opener over Bridgewater

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Drew Lock will start the Broncos' exhibition opener, not because of anything he's done at training camp, but because he's been in Denver longer than Teddy Bridgewater.
Coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday that Lock will start at Minnesota on Saturday night following a pair of joint practices with the Vikings and Bridgewater will start the following weekend at Seattle.
Asked why he's giving Lock the start in Minneapolis, Fangio said, "the same reason we gave him the first team snap in the first practice. No big deal.”
Fangio gave Lock the first snaps last month because he's the incumbent, having spent two seasons in Denver.
Bridgewater was acquired from Carolina in April.
Fangio told a gathering of reporters, many of whom just got back from the Hall of Fame inductions of Peyton Manning, John Lynch and Steve Atwater, that “not much has changed” in the quarterback competition “since you left.”
“It's even-Steven, not much separation,” Fangio said in what has become a familiar refrain.
While fans might not like that, Fangio said he views it as a positive: “I have confidence in both those guys, I really do.”
Although practicing against the Vikings this week should provide more clarity at quarterback, Fangio said, “Ultimately, the decision will be an examination of everything, really, from the start of training camp to the day we make the decision.”
Before flying out to Minneapolis, Fangio said several members from each team will meet before the first workout Wednesday to talk about what they want to get out of the joint practices, which oftentimes produce hot tempers.
“Instead of having 90 teammates here, there's 180 teammates, OK? We're all teammates for those two practices," Fangio said. "We're just working against each other.
“It's tremendous work if everybody has the right attitude and the right mindset, and we do. I'm happy to do it with Mike Zimmer, I know he'll run a good operation up there," Fangio added. "You always have to be careful who you pick, the teams, to work against and I think Minnesota is a great team to work against.”
Also Tuesday, the Broncos named their season-long diversity coaching fellowship after Marlin Briscoe to honor his groundbreaking contributions to the franchise and modern pro football.
In 1968, Briscoe became the first Black starting quarterback in the Super Bowl era.
“I think it's great,” Fangio said. “Marlin was here in ‘68. I was only 10 at the time — I should have said 2 — so I don’t remember a lot with my eyes, I've seen some of the tapes and he was quick and fast and elusive, looked like a guy that could still play today even though the game has changed so much.”
Mateo Kambui is the team’s first Marlin Briscoe Diversity Coaching Fellow. Kambui played at Florida A&M and was a graduate assistant at Georgia Southern before his arrival in Denver. With the Broncos, Kambui will break down film, prepare scouting reports and assist the offensive coaching staff.
Lemieux back practicing
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Less than two weeks after hurting a knee in early in training camp, starting left guard Shane Lemieux is back practicing with the New York Giants.
It's not surprising. The fifth-round draft pick a year ago takes pride in being known as a tough guy with a well-deserved nasty streak.
“Ever since I was a young football player, the way I was taught to play this game is through physicality and nastiness,” Lemieux said Tuesday after the Giants started gearing up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.
“But you can talk about it or you can do it, you know what I mean?” he added. “If you watch tape, you want to see it on tape. You can’t just say you’re a nasty player and not do it. I’d rather walk the walk than talk the talk.”
Lemieux took over the starting job when Will Hernandez was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after seven games. He never lost the position and started the final nine games.
Coming into camp, he seemed a lock to start until the injury happened. Even Lemieux has trouble seeing how he was hurt watching the replays. He called it a “weird plant” with the foot.
However, it caused him to be carted off the field. Many players say that's a very lonely feeling, not knowing how it might affect your season or career. It can be frightening.
Lemieux recalled he was just angry.
“I didn’t feel sorry for myself at all,” the Oregon product said. “It’s not like that. I was worried about, crap, I didn’t get my other one-on-one rep, or crap, I didn’t get in the last team period. In my mind I was thinking I’m missing valuable opportunities to get better at this practice. That’s all that was going through my head.”
The Giants offensive line is a little unsettled. Andrew Thomas, a first-round pick a year ago, is the starting left tackle and Nick Gates returns at center. The right side is open. A now-healthy Hernandez has been moved to the right guard spot. The right tackle spot seemingly will be either second-year pro Matt Peart, a third-round pick in 2020, or veteran Nate Solder, who sat out last season because of family concerns about the pandemic.
Solder left the field Tuesday after a team drill with an injury to his right arm. He did not take another snap, watching the rest of practice. While the team did not have an update, if the injury was serious he would not have stayed on the field.
Lemieux was just happy to be back.
“I like to practice. I like to practice. I like to work,” he said. “I want to get better every single day, and I’m just taking it a day at a time.”
Rodgers unlikely for preseason
GREEN BAY, Wis. — MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers probably won’t appear in any of Green Bay’s three preseason games as the Packers look to get 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love as much work as possible.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Love will play the majority of the Packers’ preseason opener Saturday against the Houston Texans and that Kurt Benkert also would get some snaps.
LaFleur then was asked whether Rodgers would play at all in the preseason.
“I would say most likely not,” LaFleur replied.
Green Bay hosts the New York Jets on Aug. 21 and visits Buffalo on Aug. 28 in its other two preseason games.
The Packers want to get Love some game experience after the pandemic wiped out last year’s preseason. Love also didn’t play a single down last year during the regular season as the third-team quarterback behind Rodgers and Tim Boyle, who is now with the Detroit Lions.
Love did get plenty of work during the offseason and got the vast majority of first-team reps during the mandatory minicamp that Rodgers missed. The Packers moved up four spots in the 2020 draft to take Love out of Utah State with the 26th overall pick.
“I’m super excited,” Love said last week about the opportunity to play preseason games. “This is the moment I’ve been preparing for ever since last year not having preseason. It’s almost like I’ve been training a year just for this first preseason game. I’m sure excited to get out there and get back to playing ball.”
Benkert, who signed with the Packers in May, also could use the experience. The former Virginia quarterback spent the 2018 and 2020 seasons on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad but has no NFL game experience. Benkert was on injured reserve in 2019.
Rodgers, who won his third MVP last season, sat out the Packers’ organized team activities and mandatory minicamp this offseason while in a standoff with team management. He reported for training camp on time and has been practicing ever since.
Bills activate DE Hughes
ORCHARD PARK — The Buffalo Bills activated Jerry Hughes from the non-football injury list Tuesday after the team’s top pass rusher missed the first two weeks of training camp because of an injured left calf.
Hughes was hurt while working out before camp opened. He is in his 12th year and his absence allowed younger defensive ends to get more practice time.
Buffalo restocked its pass rush in the draft by selecting Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham with its first two picks. The Bills also used their top pick, a second-round selection, to draft defensive end A.J. Epenesa in 2020.
In a separate move, Buffalo placed backup linebacker Marquel Lee on the reserve/COVID list.
Starting left tackle Dion Dawkins appears to be closing in on his return after opening camp on the reserve/COVID list. Dawkins is no longer wearing a mask while watching practice from the sideline.
Receiver Stefon Diggs missed his second consecutive day of practice with a knee injury.
Running back Zack Moss and backup receiver Duke Williams missed practice Tuesday with hamstring injuries.
The Bills open their preseason schedule Friday night at Detroit.