NFL NOTEBOOK: Drew Lock to start Broncos preseason opener over Bridgewater

Coming into camp, he seemed a lock to start until the injury happened. Even Lemieux has trouble seeing how he was hurt watching the replays. He called it a “weird plant” with the foot.

However, it caused him to be carted off the field. Many players say that's a very lonely feeling, not knowing how it might affect your season or career. It can be frightening.

Lemieux recalled he was just angry.

“I didn’t feel sorry for myself at all,” the Oregon product said. “It’s not like that. I was worried about, crap, I didn’t get my other one-on-one rep, or crap, I didn’t get in the last team period. In my mind I was thinking I’m missing valuable opportunities to get better at this practice. That’s all that was going through my head.”

The Giants offensive line is a little unsettled. Andrew Thomas, a first-round pick a year ago, is the starting left tackle and Nick Gates returns at center. The right side is open. A now-healthy Hernandez has been moved to the right guard spot. The right tackle spot seemingly will be either second-year pro Matt Peart, a third-round pick in 2020, or veteran Nate Solder, who sat out last season because of family concerns about the pandemic.