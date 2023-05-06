GLENS FALLS — The weather was pretty fly Saturday for the annual Glens Falls Rotary Club’s Fishing Derby.

“The goal is for kids to come and have fun and bond with their parents and grandparents,” Dave LeBel, with the Glens Falls Rotary Club.

Around 70 kids ages 3 to 15 competed in four age brackets for the top spot in three categories — the longest fish the heaviest fish, and the smallest fish caught. Prizes for the competition were donated by the Lake George-based fishing supply store Fish307.

Each year the pond at Crandall Park is stocked to the gills with fish from the Warren County Fish Hatchery for the event.

In addition to the Fishing Derby, LeBel also said the Rotary has taken over servicing the Ben Osborn Fund, which maintains around 25 book stations located throughout Brant Lake, Chestertown, Fort Ann, Glens Falls, Granville, Hudson Falls, Lake George, Lake Luzerne, North Creek, Queensbury, Schuylerville, South Glens Falls, and Warrensburg. The stations serve as drop-off and also pick-up points for children’s book donations.

“Ben Osborn was a soldier in the Army, killed in Afghanistan in June of 2010, and his parents memorialized him by starting the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund,” he said. “Rotarians are now taking over for Mr. Osborn, who’s now 80. He was doing this by himself. We have, like 25 Rotarians doing what one 80-year-old used to do.”

For more information about the Glens Falls Rotary and scheduled events, visit www.glensfallsrotary.com.