World's Largest Garage Sale canceled

WARRENSBURG — The World’s Largest Garage Sale has been canceled for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday.

The event was originally scheduled to be held Oct. 2-4, but organizers have decided cancel it because of the risk to public health for such a large-scale gathering. The event features over 500 vendors on Warrensburg’s Main Street.

Executive Director Suzanne Tyler said she realizes that vendors, small businesses and residents will be disappointed, but it is not a decision that organizers made lightly.

“We have been in frequent talks with local and state officials, as well as our partners in the community. We feel that it is our responsibility to help flatten the corona virus curve and keep our community safe,” she said in a news release.

She added that the chamber is looking forward to bringing back the World’s Largest Garage Sale in 2021 on Oct. 1-3.

