CHESTERTOWN — Get ready to tie-dye those flea collars and let your freak flags wag at the annual Adirondack Woofstock.

This year’s event kicks off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The weekend will be jam-packed with a cornucopia of canine-friendly events, including a pet blessing, food and pet vendors, K-9 police demonstrations, pet adoption and grooming stations, costume contests, and live music.

After the pet party on Saturday, Woodstock Revisited will take place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Mill Pond, a one-night festival filled with Woodstock-era live music, rides on the pond, food, and other vendors.