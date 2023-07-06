The New York Department of State issued its final payment of a $590,031 grant to Washington County as part of the state’s Local Government Efficiency Grant (LGEG) program.

“In New York we are working together with our local governments to create efficiencies that better serve the public and achieve taxpayer savings,” Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez said in a statement.

“Through our Local Government Efficiency Grant Program, Washington County created an innovative program that reduced duplicative tasks and improved transparency and productivity, serving as yet another example of how good government action can deliver for taxpayers," he said.

Washington County’s Countywide Property Reevaluation Program identified services that produce efficiencies and savings in the area of property valuation along with transparency and equity for property owners in the process. The project reduced duplicated tasks, and created uniform assessment and professional standards throughout the county, the statement says.

The project began in 2021 and was completed in 2022. The total project cost was $655,590, and the Department of State has reimbursed the county for 90% of the project cost with the grant. Washington County’s award was selected as one of 13 for the 2018 LGEG funding.

In March, the county was one of seven recipients of LGEG funds for 2023 to build a 22,000 square-foot shared Department of Public Works outpost barn between the county and the town of Fort Ann. The new facility will allow for better delivery of services, shared equipment and consolidated buildings that lower administrative expenses.

“It’s a multi-municipality investment,” explained Matt Jones, Washington County Buildings and Grounds superintendent in an earlier article from The Post-Star. “The partnership has been good so far and we think it’ll really work to help save both municipalities money and be able to provide better service.”

“Washington County understands the importance to our families and taxpayers that government functions effectively and efficiently,” Robert Henke said in the statement. He is the Washington County Board of Supervisors chairman. “We are happy to have worked with our partners in government to deliver streamlined assessments and reduce duplicative work.”