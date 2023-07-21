From left, Warren County Sherriff, Jim LaFarr, Warren County Sgt., Pasquale “Rocky” Girard; Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty; Girard’s wife, Monica; and daughter Kayle Thomas pose for a picture. Girard was honored at Friday's Board of Supervisors meeting for his efforts to save Patty Murcia and her husband Enrique, of Long Island, from the rain-swollen Hudson River last month. The Murcias were paddle boarding with their three boys on June 28 near the Irving Densmore Memorial Bridge between Corinth and Lake Luzerne. One of the boys got pulled into a fast-moving current and Patty and Enrique paddled out to help them back to shore. The boy was able to get to the nearby bridge, but the parents got swept in the current and carried downstream. They were clinging to a buoy rope. Girard, who was off duty, was heading to dinner with his wife and noticed one of the Murcias' sons Christian and stopped. Bystanders also alerted police and Saratoga County Deputy Nikk Milligan responded to the scene. Girard swam out to get the Murcias and Milligan followed behind. The couple was uninjured.