QUEENSBURY — Warren County Sgt. Pasquale “Rocky” Girard was honored during the Warren County Board of Supervisor’s meeting Friday morning.
Girard was awarded a proclamation of honor by Warren County Board of Supervisor’s Chairperson Kevin Geraghty for his heroic actions during the evening of June 28, 2023, when he courageously sprang into action to rescue two people caught up in the current of the Hudson River in Corinth. Girard was assisted in the rescue by Saratoga County Deputy Nikk Milligan who also entered the dangerous waters, as well as other EMS members, but it was his swift response in the face of certain danger that he was honored for Friday.
“If you talk about the right person, in the right place, and at the right time, these people would absolutely not be alive today if not for Rocky Girard and his swift action,” said Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr during the meeting.
Alex Portal is a staff writer who covers Moreau, South Glens Falls, and northern Saratoga County. He can be reached by calling or texting (838) 722-0945 or emailing aportal@poststar.com.