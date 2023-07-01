The Warren County Board of Supervisors awarded $3 million of occupancy taxes to the nonprofit organization Lake George Winter Coalition, money they will use to bring a new winter attraction to Lake George Village.

Committee members assured the board that the $3 million to bring the Moment Factory multimedia attraction to the Fort William Henry property will pay for itself in five years. The coalition had thoroughly vetted the process, representatives said during meetings with the county’s finance committee Friday morning and with the full board later that day. Board met during a special meeting Friday June 30.

The winter coalition began during COVID and was responsible for the Winter Fest that took the place of the Winter Carnival during the onset of the pandemic. Both festivals take place in the winter and attempt to draw people to the greater Lake George Area in the off-season.

Fort William Henry president and coalition member Sam Luciano explained that the opportunity is “a game changer," because the contract would prohibit the company behind the attraction from duplicating the experience within a 120-mile radius. This would prevent competing winter destinations such as Lake Placid from hosting a similar event from the Moment Factory.

Members of the coalition, which include Sara Mannix of Mannix Marketing and Christian Dutcher of Americade, first spoke during the finance committee meeting earlier in the day.

They then went to the Board of Supervisors before the funding was ultimately approved by a full board vote.

The money from the county will be paid to the nonprofit coalition, and then the coalition will contract with the Moment Factory for a five-year term. The attraction is expected to pay for itself when it is time to renew.

The coalition will give the county 50% of the ticket sales and the county can expect higher sales and occupancy tax income during the time the attraction is open. The estimates laid out in a powerpoint presentation last month say that that combined income should hit about $3.4 million over the five years.

Occupancy tax is collected from companies, including homeowners, who rent nightly accommodations for short periods. Occupancy taxes are used generally to support tourism out of the area.

The proposed attraction would add an interactive, walk-through structure to the campus of the Fort William Henry, with lights, sound, music and projection.

Several supervisors and members of the public including Travis Whitehead expressed their concerns with the urgency of the decision and worried a rushed vote would result in a financial loss down the line.

Former Glens Falls mayor and Ward 1 Supervisor Jack Diamond voted against the project after he asked Luciano to assure the board the coalition would agree to pay back any occupancy tax if the attraction did not raise as much as anticipated.

Luciano pushed back.

“There’s no limitation on the money coming back to the county, whether it’s five years, six years, we’ll pay back the $3 million. Our intentions after five years are to have enough money to start this over again,” Luciano said.

Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Doug Beaty repeatedly voiced concerns during both the finance committee meeting and the board meeting, but ultimately voted in favor.

During the finance committee meeting Warren County Treasurer Michael Swan stated his only concern was the timing of the payments the coalition requested and asked to push the payment schedule back three weeks, to which Luciano agreed.

The attraction would run from November to March at the Fort William Henry and finally bridge the gap making Lake George a year-round tourist destination, proponents said.