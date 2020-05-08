Veterans left in limbo as virus hits Nazi defeat anniversary

"We're the last remaining veterans. We won't be able to celebrate the 80th anniversary," she said.

"The danger did not come from the air we breathe"

Some say today's younger generations should put things into perspective when lamenting their lockdown hardships such as closed barbers, restaurants, bars and gyms. Many still have full fridges, and a strange knock on the door will likely be nothing more sinister than an online order delivery.

Compare and contrast that with Marcel Schmetz and Myriam Silberman. Through a twist of geographical fate, Schmetz's family home became part of German territory as the Nazis invaded Belgium, and although he was too young, his brother Henri, at 17, had to join the German army — a potential death sentence.

"So we succeeded in hiding him at home while we had German soldiers around our house practically every day. He remained locked up like that for a year and a half," Schmetz said,

He now runs a war museum with his wife Mathilde, where part of the Battle of the Bulge, Hitler's last bid to change the tide of the war, took place and he has re-created the old family room, where a mannequin dressed as Henri is sitting. But what was supposed to be the highlight of the year is now spent in isolation in the shut-down museum.