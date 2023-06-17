LAKE GEORGE — The Garlic and Pepper Festival will be held at the Charles R. Wood Festival Park on Sept. 16 and 17 as opposed to June 17 and 18, as previously reported in Thursday’s edition of The Post-Star.

“A lot of our garlic growers couldn’t do the show this weekend so it got moved to garlic season,” explained Stephanie Benn, event promoter for Lake George festivals.

Benn said the change came several months ago, however the festival commons website for the Charles R. Wood Festival Park had not been updated with the corrected dates.