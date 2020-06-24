UAlbany, Siena, Skidmore plan early start to reduce on campus COVID-19 risk

College students at Capital Region institutions will begin classes in late August and stay home after Thanksgiving break — the start of flu season — to reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak on campus, according to preliminary reopening plans released this week.

Siena College students begin and conclude the fall semester 15 days early, according to a plan approved this week by Siena’s Board of Trustees.

Citing health professionals who are predicting a possible COVID-19 resurgence in the winter months, officials at the private Loudonville college said that beginning classes well before Labor Day and ending exams before Thanksgiving will mitigate the threat of the virus spreading on campus.

“This course of action provides students the best chance at completing a full academic term of in-person instruction,” Siena’s President-Elect Chris Gibson said.

At the University at Albany, which serves nearly 20,000 students, a tentative plan has been submitted to the State University of New York for approval. According to the proposal, students would begin classes also on Aug. 24, and will meet until Thanksgiving. In-person instruction will end prior to Thanksgiving, and exams will be held remotely for all students after Thanksgiving. Classes will be in session on Labor Day, and there will be no fall break.