Two Buffalo police officers suspended after protester injured at Niagara Square demonstration

By 11 p.m., less than two hours after it was posted, WBFO's video been viewed more than 11.5 million times on Twitter.

State Attorney General Letitia James tweeted that her office had been made aware of the video.

In a statement issued late Thursday, the mayor said he was "deeply disturbed" by the video. He called the event "disheartening."

"I hope to continue to build on the progress we have achieved as we work together to address racial injustice and inequity in the City of Buffalo. My thoughts are with the victim tonight," Brown said.

The four people arrested during the afternoon standoff were charged with disorderly conduct for blocking traffic in the square, according to the police spokesman.

Throughout the day, demonstrators gathered in the square, as many had in recent days following the May 25 death of a Minneapolis man at the hands of police.

At about 4:40 p.m., a crowd of protesters stood in the middle of the street in the square in front of City Hall, blocking vehicular traffic from passing.