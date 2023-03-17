THURMAN — The saga of the disputed ill-gotten insurance coverage has come to an end in the town of Thurman, as court documents filed earlier this month awarded nearly $10,000 back to the town board.

The issue came to a head in March 2021 when members of the town board accused then-Supervisor Susan Shepler of giving health insurance to her secretary without board approval.

Shepler appointed Gail Seaman, a former board member, to the position of confidential secretary and bookkeeper to the supervisor in February 2020. Seaman was provided with insurance benefits, but Shepler did not receive approval for that from other board members. During the March 10, 2021 board meeting, Shepler put forth a pair of resolutions to address the issue, which she said got lost in the shuffle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One resolution would have changed the definition of full-time work from 32 hours to 30, to match the hours Seaman was working. Another would have retroactively awarded the coverage from the time she was appointed. Both were rejected by the board.

During a board meeting in April 2021, officials voted on a resolution to rescind Seaman’s health insurance benefit and directed her to repay the town’s portion of coverage totaling $9,602.21. When Seaman failed to comply with the resolution, the board took legal action.

On Dec. 23, 2021, the Town Board filed a lawsuit in state Supreme Court of Warren County against Seaman through the law office of Miller, Mannix, Schachner and Hafner, LLC., “Upon information and belief, the Town paid $6,560.51 for Defendant’s health insurance premiums in the year 2020 and $3,041.70 in the year 2021 totaling $9,602.21,” the court document read. “Such sum constitutes an illegal gift of public funds and must be returned, refunded and reimbursed to the Town.”

Seaman contested the suit and filed a countersuit on Feb. 1, 2022, denying the allegation that the insurance benefit constituted an illegal gift of public funds, as well as disputing the amount that should be owed. She claimed that the Town Board did not take reasonable steps to limit damages. She further claimed that the town supervisor signed the enrollment application form and that she met the same qualifications as the other town employees receiving town-subsidized insurance. Seaman’s countersuit requested that she be allowed to keep the money and receive an additional $25,000.

“The Town Board violated my employee privacy rights by derogatorily discussing me by name at public Board meetings, included in the meeting minutes, YouTube videos, on internet posts discussions given by board members with yellow journalist, and in The Post-Star,” Seaman wrote in her counter claim document.

After a months-long litigation process, the countersuit was dismissed on March 6, and Seaman was ordered to reimburse the town board the total amount it had paid into her insurance benefit plus interest, as well as court costs totaling $9,823.52.

In his decision, Judge Martin Auffredou wrote: “it is ostensible that such payments were, at best, a mistake, the benefit of which defendant accepted and still retains. In light of defendant’s history on the Board as noticed herein, her acceptance of health insurance benefits at Town expense while serving in the position, while perhaps not rising to the level of a fraud or tort, certainly militates against permitting her to retain the Town’s money as a matter of equity,” “In response, (to the counterclaim) defendant has produced no YouTube video, no copy of an article in The Post-Star or ‘yellow journalist,’ and no Board meeting minutes that substantiate the counterclaim.”

Neither Seaman nor representatives from the Town of Thurman returned The Post-Star’s requests for comment.