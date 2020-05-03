Three more local people die of coronavirus

Local hospitals did not report their daily patient load on the weekend.

Statewide, 9,786 people are hospitalized, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Sunday’s press conference.

“Below 10,000, which is a big deal for us,” he said, noting that it’s been more than six weeks since the number of patients was that low.

Hospitals also reported 789 new coronavirus patients Saturday, which is lower than normal, but Cuomo said that could be a reporting anomaly.

“We were hovering at 900, 1,000,” he said.

On Saturday, 280 people died, including 28 nursing homes residents. Cuomo called the continued losses “tremendously distressing.”

He is now starting to plan for a possible “second wave” in the fall.

Every hospital will be required to acquire “their own stockpile” of masks and other protective equipment, he said. By fall, they will have to have a 90-day supply at the rate of usage seen during the pandemic.

“We can’t go through this day-to-day, moving masks all over the state, this mad scramble every day,” he said of the state’s effort to rush masks to hospitals daily for weeks.