Three more local people die of coronavirus

Three more people have died of coronavirus, Washington and Warren counties Public Health services said Sunday.
In Warren County, two died: a resident of a nursing home and a resident of an assisted living facility. Another person died in Washington County, but the county health officials do not release that type of detail about coronavirus deaths.
Eight people in total have now died of the virus in Washington County, and 17 people have died in Warren County.
In Warren County, 11 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.
But in good news, at least seven people who live in nursing homes or assisted living facilities have fully recovered.
In new data provided by Warren County, among those who tested positive were 91 nursing homes residents, 11 assisted living residents and 79 people who lived in the community. Of those 181 people, 84 people have fully recovered, 80 are still ill, and 17 have died.
Also on Sunday:
- Warren County reported three more cases, for a total of 181 people who have tested positive. Four people are hospitalized, all in critical condition, and three others are in critical condition in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
- Washington County reported six more cases, for a total of 165 people who have tested positive. County officials also reported that 74 people have recovered, and 83 people are still ill.
- Saratoga County reported three more cases, for a total of 361 people who have tested positive. Eleven people are hospitalized.
- Essex County reported no change in cases, for a total of 48, with no hospitalizations. Next week, Essex County will start reporting recoveries by town.
Local hospitals did not report their daily patient load on the weekend.
Statewide, 9,786 people are hospitalized, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Sunday’s press conference.
“Below 10,000, which is a big deal for us,” he said, noting that it’s been more than six weeks since the number of patients was that low.
Hospitals also reported 789 new coronavirus patients Saturday, which is lower than normal, but Cuomo said that could be a reporting anomaly.
“We were hovering at 900, 1,000,” he said.
On Saturday, 280 people died, including 28 nursing homes residents. Cuomo called the continued losses “tremendously distressing.”
He is now starting to plan for a possible “second wave” in the fall.
Every hospital will be required to acquire “their own stockpile” of masks and other protective equipment, he said. By fall, they will have to have a 90-day supply at the rate of usage seen during the pandemic.
“We can’t go through this day-to-day, moving masks all over the state, this mad scramble every day,” he said of the state’s effort to rush masks to hospitals daily for weeks.
In addition, the state is creating a purchasing consortium with six other states, to buy $5 billion worth of protective equipment. He is hoping that would lead to better prices.
In the meantime, he told everyone to keep wearing masks and staying at least six feet apart.
“Act responsibly. Wear a mask,” he said. “Wear a mask and socially distance. That is your social responsibility in this pandemic.”
He added that it was disrespectful to health care workers to not wear a mask, because it could lead to unknowingly spreading the virus.
“You know how you show love? Wear a mask,” he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Warren County resident dies, 23 more nursing home residents test positive
-
Spring sports canceled for remainder of academic year
-
Teachers, administrators react to state's decision on schools
- 72 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.