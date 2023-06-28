LAKE LUZERNE – The Rockwell Falls Public Library Board continued to iron out some of the wrinkles in its policies and procedures during its June 20 meeting.

During the discussion regarding the library’s proposed purchasing policy, some confusion emerged regarding the facility’s federal 501©3 tax-exempt status.

As part of the library’s new charter as a School District Library, which was adopted in 2019, it does not have the tax exemption. However, library director Courtney Keir explained that a “Friends of the Library group,” could be formed within the community and apply for tax-exempt status, which would allow non-taxable funds to be distributed to the library. But that would not exempt the library from paying taxes on those purchases once they had been made.

The confusion drew the attention of trustee Josh Jacquard, who expressed distrust in the board’s previous discussions for not including the tax-exempt status. Keir assured the board that the library has been paying tax on its purchases since the new charter was formalized.

“If we’re having a conversation in good faith, and if people are looking out for the best interest of the library, then that is something that would come out in conversation, and wouldn’t be withheld until a meeting,” he said. “This is something that is new to all of us and whether or not it was a tax exempt entity never entered my mind,” board president Janet Silburn responded.Although the discussion, meant to shore up the library’s policy, introduced

Later, the board voted to approve the 2023-2024 budget for the library, of $220,000, which was reduced by $19,000 from the 2022-2023 budget, however Jacquard expressed concern over a proposed $1,000 raise to Keir.

“Who determines that,” Jacquard asked. “Who participated in formulating this budget?”

It was discussed that several board members had participated in the budget talks, some of whom had resigned since the budget had been proposed. Jacquard was concerned that Keir had a hand in proposing a budget which reflected a raise for her position. Pat Lewandowski, who was the only other board member who had participated in creating the budget, said that wasn’t the case.

“There’s no accountability is, I guess, my issue,” Jacquard said.

With so much board member turnover, and recent events calling for a closer look at its policies and procedures, board secretary Kathleen Mitchell summed up the challenges faced by the volunteer board as entering uncharted territory.

“That’s the problem is, this is year one,” Mitchell said. “This is crazy year one.”