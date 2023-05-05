QUEENSBURY — College officials, student-athletes and community members gathered at the SUNY Adirondack campus Thursday for the ribbon cutting of the new multi-sport turf field — more than three years in the making.

“In 2020, in roughly May-ish … we were ready to award bids to our contractors to begin this work,” explained Dr. Kristine Duffy, SUNY Adirondack president. “And you may or may not recall there was kind of a big event in 2020 and New York state said: ‘we need to put a hold on funding any capital projects.’”

In 2022, the field project was back on the books, albeit at a significantly higher price tag. The original cost of the field project was estimated at around $3.8 million, but jumped to $5.7 million.

“But we were able to work with many of our partners, including our SUNY Adirondack Foundation, to be able to help us identify the additional resources we needed to get this project off the ground,” Duffy said. “Or in the ground, I should say.”

One of the driving factors for the project has been to attract more student-athletes and programs to the campus, but Duffy said the new field isn’t meant to compete with other facilities, but enhance the overall experience.

“Now we can be part of a larger athletic community in the Glens Falls region, and we’re proud of that,” she said.

Duffy was joined by Jeff Stearns, a science major at SUNY Adirondack who also plays baseball for the college, and Tori Granger, also a science major, who plays women’s soccer.

“Having a turf field in the Northeast is almost a necessity, and being junior college athletes, we’re all focused on developing to move on to the next level of our respective sports,” Stearns said. “This facility allows us to play in the common Northeast weather that would normally hinder our game schedule. By playing these few extra games that would otherwise be canceled due to the weather, ourselves and even the teams we play against have the opportunity to develop that much more.”

Granger agreed with Stearns’ assessment, but spoke on a few other advantages the turf field would bring to the athletes.

“I vividly remember, last spring, my first practice on the grass field here,” she said. “It was so traumatic on my ankles, I was sore for days afterwards. And thankfully me and my teammates have never had to play on that field again.”

Not only a boon to campus athletics, Amanda Metzger, marketing director, for the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce explained that the new field would also be a big economic draw to the area.

“Something like this pays dividends for our entire region,” she said. “Our region is a prime destination for sports events and tournaments — not only because of the facilities and venues, but because of all that our region offers the teams to do off the field, after the game.”

Amanda Blanton, marketing director for the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, closed the event by summing up how important it is for the community to rally around the college, and invest in itself.

“Every improvement, every addition and every renovation to this campus, not only improves the SUNY Adirondack experience, but the community as well,” she said. “So thank you SUNY Adirondack, for your continued investment in our communities.”