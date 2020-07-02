Stefanik says intelligence regarding Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers is unverified, illegally leaked

According to a story that appeared in the Albany Times-Union on Wednesday, Rep. Stefanik and eight of her fellow Republican representatives have skipped all but one of the House Intelligence Committee’s meetings, including the last three. Rep. Stefanik has criticized the meetings and the chairman of the committee Rep. Adam Schiff, stating that the topics the committee deals with are too sensitive to be discussed over the Internet, where foreign intelligence agents could eavesdrop.

On Tuesday, Ms. Cobb criticized Rep. Stefanik for skipping those meetings, and reiterated that criticism on Thursday.

“She had time to go to Tulsa and time for multiple cable news appearances, but she couldn’t find time to show up to Intelligence Committee hearings or to stand up for our troops,” Ms. Cobb said in an emailed statement. “The brave men and women of the 10th Mountain Division deserve a member of Congress who put their lives first.”

According to a representative from Rep. Stefanik’s office, she will be attending an in-person meeting of the committee on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, the Congresswoman was firmly set against Russia, but did not remark on the administrations handling of the topic.

“Russia is a long-term adversary of the United States,” she said.