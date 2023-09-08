The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced a $1.6 million rehabilitation project funded by NY Works for maintenance and repair of the upper locks on the Saranac Chain of Lakes in the Adirondacks.

“The Saranac Lakes Locks are a unique and essential structure for recreating on more than 5,000 acres of water, including several large lakes,” Regional Director Joe Zalewski said.

The work on the locks will be completed by Kingsbury Companies of Middlesex, VT, under DEC supervision. Rehabilitation work will include refurbishing the upstream and downstream miter gate lock doors and filling/emptying gates, replacing all seals and bearings for the gates, deck boards on the push decks and lever arms, downstream boat dock and shelter, and concrete deck slabs and repairing concrete lock chamber walls and floor.

“Rehabilitation of these structures is crucial to safe recreational access between Lower and Middle Saranac Lake,” Zalewski said.

For the duration of the project, the upper locks will be closed for use. Canoes and Kayaks can be carried around the locks to access either lake. The project is expected to be completed in 2024.