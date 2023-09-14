The man who shot and wounded another in the parking lot of the Walmart in Queensbury last year was sentenced for two felonies to run concurrently in Warren County Court Thursday Sept. 14. Judge Robert Smith sentenced Adrian Simental to 12 years for second-degree assault and another seven years for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. In both cases, Simental also is to have three years of post-incarceration supervision.

Wearing a Warren County, prison-grey, striped jumpsuit, and in handcuffs and leg irons, Simental did not have any statement before sentencing, nor did he appear emotional during the short hearing.

“No, pretty much, I’m set,” he responded to the judge when asked if he had a statement.

Along with the plea deal reached last month, Simental waived his right to an appeal, which the judge confirmed with Simental.

“On this waiver” agreeing not to appeal, Simental asked, “lets’ say sentencing guidelines were to change in the future?”

Smith said it was a complicated question, and whether or not changes were to apply to his specific instance were nearly impossible to answer.

“I would encourage you to speak to an attorney” at that time, the judge ultimately said.

Simental asked the same question in slightly different way, clearly making sure that if the situation changes, the signed waiver would not commit him to never having recourse. The judge said he could make a motion that would ask that he be heard again.

The judge then also placed a 20-year restraining order on Simental telling him to stay away from and in no way communicate with the victim, Brendan Grant.

The judge acknowledged that Simental and Grant were unfamiliar with one another before the incident but said that Simental was not to have contact. No letters, no emails, social media outreach or any other contact, the judge said, adding that a third party could not reach out for him, either.

Last November 2022, Simental and Grant got into an incident of road rage on Route 9 in Queensbury, just north of the intersection with Aviation Road, State Route 254.

The Sheriff’s Office investigation showed that Simental’s vehicle followed the victim’s vehicle into the Walmart parking lot, where a verbal and physical confrontation ensued, The Post-Star reported at the time.