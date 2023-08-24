From a press release: The Warren County Sheriff’s Office previously reported the arrest of Nathan W. Hilbert, age 18, of Diamond Point for two counts of Rape in the First Degree, one incident with an adult victim and the other was with an 11 year old victim.

During the course of the investigation an additional victim was identified, and on Aug. 23, 2023 Hilbert was arrested and charged with Rape in the 3rd Degree, a class E felony.

Hilbert is accused of having nonconsensual sexual intercourse with a 17 year old female victim.

Hilbert was also arrested and charged with Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class D felony and Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class E felony.

He was arraigned at Warren County CAP Court and remanded back to the Warren County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.