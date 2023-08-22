Saratoga County District Attorney Karen A. Heggen announced today (8-22-23) that Maurice Trichilo, of Albany, was sentenced to 4 ½ years incarceration in a state correctional facility and 2 years post-release supervision stemming from an incident on November 10, 2022 in the Town of Ballston, Saratoga County. Trichilo was sentenced following his plea to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a "Class B" Felony, in the Saratoga County Court before Judge James A. Murphy, III. Trichilo was arrested as part of an investigation into drug dealing activities taking place across multiple counties after a search warrant was executed on his vehicle, which resulted in his arrest for having nearly a quarter kilo of cocaine with a street value of over $20,000.
DA Heggen stated, "Defendant Trichilo's decision to package for sale significant quantities of cocaine, demonstrated his willingness to prey upon those vulnerable people in our community addicted to illegal drugs."
DA Heggen also lauded the work of the Saratoga County Sheriff's Narcotics team for their thorough investigation. The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Jesse L. Ashdown.