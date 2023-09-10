From a Warren County Sheriff's Office press release: Molly Sands, 28, of Pottersville, was charged with Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree, Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree and Welfare Fraud in the 3rd Degree.

Investigators from Warren County Department of Social Services determined that Sands failed to provide accurate information on a SNAP application by not reporting income wages of a household member, resulting in Sands receiving an overpayment of SNAP benefits in the amount of $3,976.00.

Sands was arraigned in Queensbury Court and released pending a future court appearance.