Chief Administrative Judge Joseph A. Zayas today announced the appointment of Kay-Ann Porter Campbell as the Director of the court system’s Office of the Inspector General.

As Director, Porter Campbell will oversee the OIG, which, operating within the Office of Court Administration, is responsible for investigating allegations of misconduct, fraud, criminal activity or conflicts of interest by court employees or persons or corporations doing business with the court system.

“Kay-Ann Porter Campbell is a person of the highest character and standards, an extraordinarily thoughtful and focused leader who, as the OIG’s Managing Inspector General for Bias Matters over the past two decades, has worked diligently to root out and eliminate bias within the court system, including leading efforts to expand the Office’s outreach in its mission to promote a safe, inclusive environment for all who work in, do business in and visit our courts,” said Chief Administrative Judge Zayas.

Ms. Porter Campbell has served as OCA’s Managing Inspector General for Bias Matters since 2002, conducting and overseeing investigations into allegations of bias within the courthouse, advising court managers on anti-bias policies and best practices, developing and delivering anti-bias training for judges and nonjudicial personnel, and representing the OIG at events to highlight the Office’s work, including the complaint process, and shed light on issues relating to the OIG’s mission.