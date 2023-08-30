From a press release: Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone announced today that Adrian A. Simental, of Moreau, pleaded guilty to two felony charges in connection with a Nov. 27, 2022 shooting in Queensbury that left another man seriously injured.

Simental, 34, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting at the Walmart store on Route 9 in Queensbury. Simental fired a handgun into the torso of the victim after a verbal dispute that occurred when Simental followed the victim to the store after an aggressive driving encounter on a nearby road.

Simental is being held in Warren County Correctional Facility pending sentencing by the Honorable Warren County Judge Robert Smith on Sept. 14, 2023. Simental is expected to receive a sentence that will include 12 years in New York State prison, 3 years of post-release supervision, an order of restitution and order of protection on behalf of the victim.

District Attorney Carusone thanked the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police for the investigation that led to a successful prosecution in this case.

