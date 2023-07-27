The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice have reached a $400,000 settlement with Upstate Shredding, LLC and Weitsman Shredding, LLC after a complaint accused the companies of violating the federal Clean Air Act.

The complaint claimed that the companies failed to install pollution controls on their metal shredding facility in Oswego, New York, which caused excess emissions of volatile organic compounds. The companies also failed to obtain required federal and state air permits.

In addition to the fine, the companies will install technology to reduce the amount of harmful chemicals they release into the air.

VOCs form when plastics, paints, and oils in scrap material become hot and vaporize during shredding. Exposure to VOCs may cause cancer and respiratory health problems.