QUEENSBURY — State police have arrested four people on drug charges after an investigation into suspicious activity at the Super 8 Motel in Queensbury.

Police said that on March 15 as part of an ongoing drug investigation, they observed multiple vehicles enter and exit the motel after a brief interaction with a man identified as 38-year-old Craig A. Webster of Queensbury.

The first vehicle was stopped on Corinth Road in Queensbury after troopers observed a vehicle and traffic law violation. The driver was identified as 38-year-old Queensbury resident Daniel V. Cardoso, who was discovered to possess a controlled substance. During the stop, Cardoso tried to destroy the evidence, police said.

The second vehicle was stopped in the area of Aviation Road in Queensbury, after troopers said they observed a traffic violation violation. Passengers in the vehicle were identified as Daniel L. Larock, 48, of Hartford, and 41-year-old Samantha L. Fournier, of Queensbury. Both are accused of possessing controlled substances.

Police said an investigation determined Webster had sold the three suspects the controlled substances during the observed interactions.

Webster was arrested at the motel, where police said additional felony-weight narcotics and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

Webster was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, both felonies and two misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Cardoso was charged with a felony count of tampering with physical evidence and a misdemeanor of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Fournier was charged with a felony count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Larock was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

All suspects were transported to the state police station in Queensbury for processing. Webster was arraigned at the Queensbury Town Court and moved to the Warren County Jail without bail. Cardoso, Larock and Fournier were issued appearance tickets and released. They are due in Queensbury Town Court on March 27.