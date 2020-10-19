You have until Nov. 3 to get that delayed auto inspection done

ALBANY — Motorists who let their annual vehicle inspection lapse during the COVID-19 pandemic will have to get their cars inspected by Nov. 3 to comply with New York law.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order Thursday making clear the state would not further extend the deadline for expired inspections, which he previously allowed to remain valid during the height of the coronavirus outbreak.

The order declares Cuomo's most recent extension will be his last one, meaning motorists whose inspections expired after March 1 have until Nov. 3 to get them done and avoid being ticketed.

The same deadline applies for expired driver's licenses and vehicle registrations, though Cuomo had previously declared he wouldn't extend those deadlines past Nov. 3.

Cuomo's decision means the state's roughly 10,000 inspections shops could see a crush of customers in the coming weeks.

From March through early September, 739,000 fewer vehicles had been inspected in New York compared to the same period the prior year, according to the DMV.