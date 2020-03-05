Work underway on Whiteface Mountain's new Mid-Station Lodge

WILMINGTON — Work has begun on a new Mid-Station Lodge at Whiteface Mountain Ski Center.

The state Olympic Regional Development Authority posted a photo of construction equipment atop the snow-covered mountain on social media Tuesday with the caption: “Great news, ground work has started in preparation for construction of our new mid-station lodge. We are currently digging the power line route and test boring for the new lodge foundation.”

ORDA CEO Michael Pratt said Tuesday the authority is working on “relocating the electric lines and some of those types of equipment,” in a way that will hopefully limit the impact on the rest of the ski center.

Despite the sometimes extreme winter weather conditions on the mountain, the agency is moving toward construction at a rapid-fire pace.

The Mid-Station burned down in a late-night blaze on Nov. 30, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced $14 million in state funding to rebuild the structure little more than a month later, on Jan. 4.

Less than a month after that, the ORDA board of directors authorized Pratt to move forward with purchasing materials for the rebuild — a change from the way ORDA typically approaches construction projects, which is to have contractors purchase materials.