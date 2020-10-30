Work kicks off for park honoring Sen. Betty Little

PLATTSBURGH — Work is underway at the Betty Little Arts Park in downtown City of Plattsburgh.
Construction on the site's sanitary sewer replacement started earlier this week and was expected to wrap in three weeks time.
Crews from Luck Brothers Inc., a Plattsburgh-based construction group, could be seen at the site all week, rain or shine.
Little Arts Park
The Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) project was named in honor of longtime Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, who will retire this year.
The Betty Little Arts Park will sit just below the newly painted, "Reach for the Stars! The Michael Anderson Mural," on a grassy plot of land neighboring the Westelcom Building.
The site has bridged the gap between Margaret and Durkee streets with a ramp, but will soon become a three-tiered public park.
An outdoor seating area by Margaret Street will be the park's top layer, followed by a splash pad/water feature in the center and ending with a sculpture garden of local artwork by Durkee Street.
The park's walking path planned to connect up with the Durkee Street redevelopment project's proposed pedestrian walkway, which would then lead to a riverfront footpath, both of which were being developed under other DRI project umbrellas.
Support Local Journalism
Virus impacts
The city had sent out a bid for the park's sewer work earlier this year, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which, officials had said, sent bid prices through the roof.
The council voted to reject the sole bid it had received at that time, in favor of rebidding the project later this year and in hopes of getting a more reasonable bid.
Community Developer Director Matthew Miller recently told the City Common Council that the tactic had been successful.
City councilors then voted to OK low bidder Luck Brothers Inc. for the sewer project, which was to cost nearly $161,000.
Coming fall 2021
Bid specifications for the park's actual construction had been released Monday, Miller said, adding that it was scheduled to close Nov. 19.
"That specification includes a construction start date of April 15, 2021 and a completion date of Sept. 3, 2021," he said.
Mayor Colin Read expressed some dismay that projects, like the Arts Park, weren't expected to finish before his last day in office this December.
"After all, we applied for the DRI in 2015, won the award in the first half of 2016 and the Local Planning Committee was near completion of their recommendations even before 2017," he said.
"I do see that some of the marketing effort, the smallest portion of the DRI grant, is partially completed, with the various banners around town."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!