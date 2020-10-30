Work kicks off for park honoring Sen. Betty Little

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Virus impacts

The city had sent out a bid for the park's sewer work earlier this year, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which, officials had said, sent bid prices through the roof.

The council voted to reject the sole bid it had received at that time, in favor of rebidding the project later this year and in hopes of getting a more reasonable bid.

Community Developer Director Matthew Miller recently told the City Common Council that the tactic had been successful.

City councilors then voted to OK low bidder Luck Brothers Inc. for the sewer project, which was to cost nearly $161,000.

Coming fall 2021

Bid specifications for the park's actual construction had been released Monday, Miller said, adding that it was scheduled to close Nov. 19.

"That specification includes a construction start date of April 15, 2021 and a completion date of Sept. 3, 2021," he said.

Mayor Colin Read expressed some dismay that projects, like the Arts Park, weren't expected to finish before his last day in office this December.