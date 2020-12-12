Wilderness advocate quits APA board in frustration

Dawson is one of this state’s top experts on wilderness preservation and, like all APA board members, was appointed to the position by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

People with business and local government backgrounds outnumber those with conservation backgrounds on the APA board, which is the top authority on many land-use decisions in this 6-million-acre mix of public and private lands.

State Assemblyman Dan Stec, a Republican from Queensbury who was elected last month to the state Senate, said he doesn’t know Dawson but disagreed with the notion that the DEC and APA are “too permissive.” Rather, he said, he thinks most Adirondack residents see the APA as being too restrictive of the economy. Stec, an Adirondack 46er and the son of a DEC forest ranger, is the ranking minority member of the Assembly’s Environmental Conservation Committee and also sits on its Tourism and Local Government committees.

“I’m not concerned with them being too permissive,” Stec said of the APA. “Usually, saying you want to study something is code for you want to slow something down.”