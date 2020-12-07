Wild Center opens for winter for first time, with night lights and outdoor otters

The exhibits will be outdoors only, using the campus to provide the usual Wild Center experience in a different way. Warming tents and fire pits will be scattered around the property.

Regular 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours will continue with additional weekend night hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays starting Dec. 11.

Wild Lights-only reservations are free for members, $10 for adults and $5 for youths.

“One of the silver linings of the whole last eight months has been the ability for us to be creative on how we are delivering on missions,” Gunn said. “This was mainly born out of the situation we find ourselves in.”

The Wild Lights walk though the Forest Music trail is sponsored by the Merrill L. Thomas Inc. real estate company and features 3,500 and 4,000 feet of lights and 30 minutes of new commissioned “wintery, magical music,” Gunn said.

He said the days will also have winter nature activities, with exhibits that are able to be moved outdoors.

The museum’s resident otters will have an outdoor play yard where they can frolic in the snow.