When will the U.S.-Canada border reopen? Reason for hope fades

The idea was to limit the potential spread of the potentially deadly virus between the two countries.

"With COVID-19 continuing to spread, the health and safety of Canadians is our top priority," Trudeau said at the time. "Canada and the United States have agreed to work together for the protection of our people and our economies."

Q. Who can cross the border now?:

While the border restrictions remain in place, U.S. citizens looking to travel into Canada can only cross in extremely limited circumstances.

The Canadian government makes clear that all foreign nationals, including those from the U.S., cannot cross the border for any sort of leisure or tourism travel, as well as social gatherings or weddings.

Even those U.S. citizens with property in Canada have not been allowed to cross.

The Canadian government does allow U.S. citizens to enter if they are reuniting with a family member who is a Canadian citizen, though even that is largely restricted to an immediate family member, grandparent or grandchild. It also requires a 14-day quarantine upon arrival, though that requirement is being rescinded next month.