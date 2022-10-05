 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Western New York village to lift open container law

Photo 1

A couple enjoys some beer as they listen to music at the Backyard Bash concert series on July 7, 2022, in East Aurora, another western New York community that allows people to walk around with open containers.

 Harry Scull Jr., The Buffalo News

You might see people walking down Main Street in the Erie County village of Angola now, sipping wine, beer or a cocktail.

Despite the fears of residents worried about litter and mayhem who wanted the village to continue to ban open containers of alcohol, the Village Board voted to allow the practice.

Repealing the village's law prohibiting open containers of alcohol had been discussed for several weeks. Proponents say it could revitalize the downtown area, be good for existing businesses and maybe attract a few more to the one-square-mile municipality.

Monday's meeting was well-attended, with about two dozen visitors. Residents spoke in favor and against the proposal, and the board approved it 4-1. Deputy Mayor John Wilson voted against changing the law.

"Everybody’s point is valid. You have to be understanding to everybody’s opinion," Mayor Thomas Whelan said.

Brandy Lombardo runs BTR Brews on Main Street, the only bar in the village. She said she went to the board meeting to understand the pros and cons of the proposal.

"It really doesn't make a difference either way if they had passed the law or not," she said.

But she said it will help her business, particularly when there are special events in the village.

"I just don't see it causing any havoc," she said.

The Village Board had wanted to bring the proposal up for a public vote, but then learned it could not legally hold a referendum on the subject.

It's not the only community to allow people to walk around with open containers. The town of Evans, where Angola is located, allows the practice, as does the village of East Aurora.

"We don't generally see too many issues," Evans Police Chief Gregory Szarowicz said. "It's not like as we drive down the road we see people walking around with open containers."

The mayor said he would like to see the village enact two amendments, one to require a permit for having open containers in village parks, and one to outlaw glass containers.

Whelan said anyone who carries an open container of alcohol still must adhere to all of the other village and state laws governing unruly behavior and littering.

But he did not rule out evaluating how the law works out.

"If this turns Angola into bedlam, we will bring that law back in a heartbreak," Whelan said.

