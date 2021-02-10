‘We gave it a shot’: More officials agree with cancellation of second Saranac Lake winter carnival fireworks

He said they worried the congregations of firework watchers on foot violated state gathering rules and would again on Saturday.

“We knew we’d get a few people on the street, but we thought it’d be minimal. It wasn’t,” Scollin said. “The congregation of people were in larger numbers than we had hoped for, and there were some people who were not wearing masks, and a lot of those people went out to the bars afterwards.

“I went around and looked at license plates, and they were from all over the place: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Vermont.”

Scollin said risk management is about mitigating, not eliminating risk, but he was not willing to keep adding risk. He said the plan they created was good. If not, he said another authority would have told them beforehand. But he said the rules were not followed.

Scollin spoke with Franklin County Public Health Director Kathleen Strack Tuesday and said she understood and appreciated their decision. He also notified Essex County Director of Public Health Linda Beers.

Village Mayor Clyde Rabideau said he spoke with Branch and respects their decision.