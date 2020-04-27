Warmer weather brings hikers to High Peaks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KEENE VALLEY — Threat of exposure to the novel coronavirus and recommendations to steer clear of popular trails deterred some hikers from the High Peaks this weekend, but nature-seekers still flocked to a few trailhead parking lots here.

On Saturday clusters of cars — at one point more than 90 of them — could be seen at the trailheads leading to Cascade and Porter mountains in Lake Placid. The Adirondack Mountain Reserve parking lot in St. Huberts also saw some use. Other popular spots, such as the Garden and Rooster Comb trailheads in Keene Valley, were relatively quiet.

“It was a beautiful weekend, there was a lot of traffic in town. Stewart’s was crowded. It was very spot-by-spot — the Garden and Rooster Comb were half-full, but out by the AuSable Club, people were out and illegally parked on the town road,” said Keene town Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson Jr.

State Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers responded to the vicinity of AuSable Club Road, off of state Route 73, to write parking tickets for those who were illegally parked there. A few hikers also illegally camped at Marcy Field in Keene Valley over the weekend, according to Wilson. That prompted forest rangers to respond there, too.