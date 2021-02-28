Volunteers bring rebirth to Cherry Valley

CHERRY VALLEY — Just in time for spring, a coalition of community residents are hoping to continue the enthusiasm for the village brought by a Jan. 29 article in The New York Times, which described the efforts of a cadre of artists to brighten up the storefront windows of the “depressed town” during the holiday season.

“I love the whole movement and energy it brought for Cherry Valley,” said Wendy Reich, a resident artist who was not involved in the holiday display.

The day after the article was published, Bill Compton, owner of the recently revived Cherry Valley Bookstore, reported visits from both a Pulitzer Prize winner and a Booker Prize winner and “numerous mentions” of the feature from patrons throughout the day.

“I appreciate the windows project, but I felt it was very selective,” Reich said. “It was designated artists. The community benefited from the whole display, but I’m looking for something much more uniting and give everyone a chance to participate, rather than just be a viewer.”

Reich said she found inspiration while hanging her fused-glass birds in the window of her newly renovated studio on the second floor of the village’s former Masonic Hall.