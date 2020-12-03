Virus touches Saranac Lake village staff

SARANAC LAKE — Employees at the Saranac Lake village offices and Department of Public Works are quarantining — or quarantining at work — and getting COVID-19 tests after one employee in each workplace tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

Village Manager John Sweeney said the village is taking precautionary steps and that he hopes to keep the virus from spreading so the village can keep functioning as normal.

He said his fear is that if the virus spreads through Saranac Lake as a whole, the daily functions of the village would stop. He wants to stop that from happening.

Sweeney said he believes it was inevitable that someone in the village’s employ would test positive.

“I’m not ashamed of where we are. It’s a reality,” Sweeney said. “Truthfully, I think I’m shocked it didn’t happen earlier. … I don’t think nonexistence is a reality here. It think it’s just, we got to keep it low.”

Village office

Sweeney said an employee at the village office received a positive test on Nov. 28 and that one other employee has been quarantined for being a “proximity contact” with the positive person.