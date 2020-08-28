Virtual State Fair kicks off

Other online activities include various contests and virtual celebrations to mark various fair traditions. A full list of contests the fair will hold this year are available on the fair’s Facebook page at facebook.com/nysfair.

“We know that people are going to miss the Fair this year,” New York State Fair Director Troy Waffner said. “We’ve received so many phone calls, emails and text messages from people for whom the Fair is a tradition. We know these activities won’t replace the Fair but will remind us all of why we love the Fair and keep us going until we can meet again.

“...rest assured, we are using this time to plan the greatest Fair in our long history.”

The fair will also be marking the centennial celebration of women’s suffrage with photos of the suffrage movement in New York, including an effort at the state fair.

The 18-day fair, which draws more than 1 million visitors to the Syracuse area each year, was scheduled for Aug. 21 through Sept. 7 at the state fairgrounds in the town of Geddes, Onondaga County.

This is the second time the fair has been canceled since its founding in 1841. The state fair was canceled from 1942 to 1948 as the fairgrounds were used as a military training facility during World War II.

