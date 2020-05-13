Vermont offers free virus test for anyone who wants one

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state of Vermont is now offering free testing for the virus that causes COVID-19 to anyone who wants one, even people without symptoms, the Vermont Health Department announced.

No referral from a health care provider is needed, although people are asked to make appointments in advance, the state said in a news release issued late Tuesday.

State officials are scheduling a series of pop-up clinics where people can be tested. It's part of a broader effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Vermont officials say the state has one of the lowest rates of growth in people infected with the virus and few people are showing symptoms, which means they are not requesting tests.

As of Tuesday, under 930 people in Vermont had tested positive for the virus and 53 people had died. The number of new cases reported daily is usually in the low single digits and there were two days in the last two weeks with no new positive cases of the virus reported.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine has said the state has ample testing supplies, and there is not a lot of demand for testing.