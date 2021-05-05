Vermont city opts for new high school due to contamination

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington School Board has decided to pursue building a new high school due to chemical contamination found in the existing school.

The school board in Vermont's largest city voted unanimously Tuesday to end efforts to remediate the existing building and instead construct a new school though the location has not yet been determined, WCAX-TV reported.

The contamination prompted school officials to close the school last year. Initially students were educated from home. In March the school moved into an empty Macy's department store into what is known as the Downtown Burlington High School.

“I believe strongly we have enough information now to make the decision to end the project and start aggressively moving with a site assessment to identify other" sites, said Superintendent Tom Flanagan. “But I feel really strongly there are viable sites for us to build.”

Last year potentially cancer-causing PCBs were found in light fixtures, floor tiles, concrete and even the soil on the campus as a $70 million renovation was getting underway.

The next step is for officials to identify a location for the new school.

There is no estimate yet on the price tag for a new school. The money authorized for the renovation, less than $4 million, has been spent, WCAX-TV reported. It’s likely taxpayers will have to vote on future spending plans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0