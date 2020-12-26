Vaccines arrive at Adirondack Medical Center

What kept her going throughout the last couple of months has been her love of the job, and her love of taking care of others, she said.

“Somebody has to take care of these people, and I feel privileged to do that,” Loving said.

Information about the vaccine in relation to pregnant women is currently very limited — but after talking to her obstetrician and doing some research, Loving decided to get vaccinated. Adirondack Health Assistant Vice President of Patient Care Services Carrie Reardon administered her first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday.

“From the research that I’ve done, and with my OB, it seems that the vaccine is really pretty safe, and I feel good about it,” Loving said.

Loving is one of about 89,000 New Yorkers who have been administered their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Wednesday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Under the state’s vaccine distribution plan, essential health care workers and high-risk nursing home residents are the first to be eligible for coronavirus vaccines.