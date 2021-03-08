Vaccine tourists travel hours to northern New York to get a shot

The state-run mass vaccination clinic at SUNY Potsdam has been one of the easiest places in the state for people to get an appointment.

For weeks, it was one of the only places. It led to reports of people traveling for hours from downstate to get vaccinated.

The Potsdam site doesn’t have a local residency requirement and that means residents from anywhere in the state are able to get appointments.

Beth Hudson and her husband live in Cohoes near Albany. She worried that she might take a COVID-19 vaccine away from someone in Potsdam. But after seeing openings for a few weeks, she decided that wasn’t the case.

The couple traveled more than a six-hour round trip — twice for the two doses. They stayed overnight at a local inn and hotel in Potsdam each time.

They used to live in the North Country and their daughters went to college in the region. Hudson said coming to Potsdam was like coming home. It wasn’t like a vacation — they only came to get vaccinated.