US-Canada border will be closed at least another month

The U.S.-Canada border closure has been extended for a 13th month as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made it official Thursday morning on Twitter: “To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, and in coordination with our partners in Canada and Mexico, the United States is extending the restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders through April 21, while ensuring continued flows of essential trade and travel.”

In a follow-up tweet, DHS wrote, “Informed by science and public health guidance, we will work with our counterparts to identify an approach to easing restrictions when conditions permit and with the protection of our citizens from COVID-19 at the forefront of our minds.”

That came four days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dismissed the idea of the border reopening for nonessential travel anytime soon.

“We’re all eager to be able to travel again,” Trudeau said Monday at a news conference in Ottawa, as reported by the Canadian Press. “But I think we’re all going to wait patiently until such time as the health situation allows us to loosen border restrictions internationally. That’ll be eventually, but not for today.”