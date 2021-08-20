US border restrictions extended another month; Stefanik criticizes decision

The Department of Homeland Security has extended its ban on nonessential travelers into the United States through Sept. 21.

The decision, announced by Twitter, immediately sparked outrage by many officials, including U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

“The cost of President Biden’s inaction is devastating to north country families, businesses, and communities hopeful that the United States would restore travel across the border,” the congresswoman said in a statement.

“It is shameful that while the Canadian government has opened travel for fully vaccinated American travelers, President Biden would still deny northern border communities access to family, travel and commerce.”

The border was closed on both sides from March 2020 to Aug. 9, when Canada began allowing vaccinated Americans across the border.

In June, Stefanik introduced the Restoring Northern Border Travel Act, which would require DHS to expand the categories of permitted travel into the U.S. across the U.S.–Canada border.

The legislation would include individuals traveling to visit family members or property in the U.S., attend business meetings or site visits, or access U.S. airports.