Upstate man who developed rubella vaccine urges public to get COVID-19 immunization

It was at Walter Reed where Parkman left his mark on science. From 1960 to 1963, he worked in the virus lab at the facility and was part of a team that sought to isolate the rubella virus.

Rubella is an infection that causes a rash. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people who contract rubella experience mild symptoms. But the disease wreaked havoc as Parkman and his team worked to isolate the virus. If a pregnant woman contracted German measles, it could lead to a miscarriage or cause birth defects.

In simple terms, Parkman described to The Citizen how they isolated the rubella virus. After other ideas failed, he wondered what would happen if another virus was placed on top of the rubella virus. It proved to be a winning concept. They were able to isolate the rubella virus.

"We knew right from the start that it was the kind of discovery that was really important in terms of the vaccine," Parkman said. We were physicians and we know about German measles as an unsolved problem."