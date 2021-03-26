Upstate casino hosting COVID vaccine clinics

Del Lago offered to use its indoor ballroom, Sala da Ballo, a 3,721-square-foot venue on the ground floor of the hotel. The ballroom, which can fit up to 250 people, can be divided into separate rooms. That's ideal for vaccination clinics, which need space for the inoculations and an area where vaccinated individuals can be observed for any allergic reactions or other side effects.

"We got together and they came and toured the site," Young said. "We decided our ballroom would work perfectly for that."

Swinehart added, "That never even crossed my mind to ask them to use that. It's worked out perfectly. They're very generous. Anything we ask for they get for us."

Access was also an important factor in selecting the site. The ballroom has its own entrance and it's located off a parking lot that wasn't in use, according to Young. When people arrive at del Lago for their appointments, there are signs directing them to the parking lot and the ballroom.

The health department is administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the clinics. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses, with the second dose given a few weeks after the first.