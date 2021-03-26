Upstate casino hosting COVID vaccine clinics

For hundreds of people who walked into del Lago Resort & Casino on Thursday, their best bet was to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The casino, located off the Thruway in the town of Tyre, hosted its sixth vaccination clinic. The clinics are a product of the partnership between del Lago and the Seneca County Health Department.
Vickie Swinehart, Seneca County's public health director, said the health department can host smaller clinics at its headquarters in Waterloo. But for clinics where hundreds of people are vaccinated, a larger space is needed. There are agreements with local school districts, Swinehart explained, but clinics can't be held at school buildings when classes are in session.
The idea for the casino to host the clinics was born out of a weekly call with business leaders and county officials. Lance Young, executive vice president and general manager of del Lago Resort & Casino, told The Citizen that Swinehart mentioned on one of the calls that the health department was looking for sites to host larger vaccination clinics.
Swinehart's initial thought was to use Il Padigilone, an outdoor tent that, according to del Lago's website, offers up to 7,200 square feet of space and can hold more than 500 guests "for a presentation or event." But the large tent isn't up during the winter, so that wasn't an option.
Del Lago offered to use its indoor ballroom, Sala da Ballo, a 3,721-square-foot venue on the ground floor of the hotel. The ballroom, which can fit up to 250 people, can be divided into separate rooms. That's ideal for vaccination clinics, which need space for the inoculations and an area where vaccinated individuals can be observed for any allergic reactions or other side effects.
"We got together and they came and toured the site," Young said. "We decided our ballroom would work perfectly for that."
Swinehart added, "That never even crossed my mind to ask them to use that. It's worked out perfectly. They're very generous. Anything we ask for they get for us."
Access was also an important factor in selecting the site. The ballroom has its own entrance and it's located off a parking lot that wasn't in use, according to Young. When people arrive at del Lago for their appointments, there are signs directing them to the parking lot and the ballroom.
The health department is administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the clinics. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses, with the second dose given a few weeks after the first.
The first clinics at del Lago were held on Jan. 16 and Jan. 20, Swinehart said. The second dose clinics for people who received their first doses at the casino's ballroom were held in mid-February. Another clinic was held at the casino on March 17.
On Thursday, the health department administered 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The number of doses dispensed at the clinic depends on how many are allotted to the county.
The first five clinics at del Lago weren't advertised because the health department received a limited number of doses and had to vaccinate specific populations, mainly first responders and other eligible workers. But now that the state is allowing health departments to vaccinate anyone who is eligible — people age 50 and older, workers in priority 1A and 1B groups, and individuals with qualifying health conditions — Seneca County opened its clinic Thursday to the public. Appointments could be made online or by phone.
The clinics aren't limited to Seneca County residents. Anyone who is eligible can sign up for an appointment.
For del Lago, the partnership is its way of helping to end the pandemic. Casinos were among the last businesses to reopen in 2020 after the state-mandated closures due to COVID-19. Until last week, casinos were forced to close at 11 p.m. That curfew has been lifted.
With COVID-19 vaccines viewed as key to ending the pandemic, Young said del Lago hopes to continue hosting the clinics.
"We committed to (the Seneca County Health Department) that as long as we don't have a major event in the ballroom that we can't move or reschedule, they have availability to use whenever they can get the vaccine," he said.